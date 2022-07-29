UPDATE: Dog Ridge Fire in Bell County possibly 375 acres, about 15% contained

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Emergency crews continue to monitor progress on a Bell County fire that has burned hundreds of acres, but has not damaged any structures.

The Central Bell Fire assistant fire chief said it’s almost fully contained, but they are sending brush trucks and fire trucks in rotations to watch for spot fires that may pop up and to make sure it does not spread outside of the fire lines.

While there was not much visible smoke as of 9 a.m., Bell County Public Information Officer, James Stafford, says any smoke in the area is most likely caused from burning tires.

The brush fire engulfed a salvage yard nearby. The fire swallowed two boats, several tires and diesel gas. This only made the fire grow along with wind and dry conditions.

The assistant chief says Highway 190 and I-14 along with FM-1670 near the fire are open and will remain open unless conditions worsen throughout the day.

They are still unsure how the fire started.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Dog Ridge Fire is around 15% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Officials with the Forest Service also add aerial estimates show the fire has burned up to 375 acres but ground crews indicate the damaged could be around 230 acres.

Smoke remains the biggest hazard and will continue to be going into Friday morning.

Beside lots of brush and trees, the fire also crept into a vehicle salvage yard. That is what caused such heavy, black plumes of smoke to arise throughout Thursday afternoon when the fire started. Some of what has been burned includes vehicles and tires.

Officials with the forest service said that is what contributed to the need to have air crews drop water and retardant onto the fire.

So far, there has been no damage to any structure and no injuries have been reported. There are also no evacuation orders in effect.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The #DogRidgeFire in Bell County is an estimated 375 acres and 0% contained, according to the Texas A&M Fire Service.

“Aviation and ground crews continue to work to contain the fire. Forward progression has been stopped at this time,” said the agency on Twitter.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

Multiple agencies including the Texas A&M Fire Service are responding to the Dog Ridge Fire that is an estimated 75 acres.

The Central Bell Fire Department was dispatched to a fire 1:47 p.m. at the 2600 block of FM 1670 after the Assistant Chief arrived on the scene at 1:54 p.m. and reported a grass fire.

At the time, units had limited access to the affected area and due to high winds, the fire spread.

No residences have been damaged, but there’s estimate that between 20-30 are currently under threat.

Voluntary evacuees can go to Chisolm Trail Elementary in the 1082 block of South Wheat Road in Belton.

More than two dozen agencies have responded, including units from Bell, Williamson, Burnett, and McLennan Counties.

The Texas Forestry service has both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters in the air at this time.

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

There is currently no known official source or cause of the fire.

