Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18-wheeler on SH 154 in Wood County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports an overturned 18-wheeler on SH154 between FM 2869 and the Upshur County line.

TxDOT reports leaking fuel with emergency services at the scene.

Use caution if in the area.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were one or two people on jet skis earlier.
2 people found safe after abandoned jet skis spotted on Lake Palestine
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Adyson Fuentes
Tyler man accused of sexually assaulting child twice
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple with Nacogdoches ties accused of using dead babies’ IDs, conspiring against U.S.
Amy Grant
Grammy-winning Christian music artist Amy Grant injured in bike wreck

Latest News

House being moved
Part of Judson Road in Longview shut down due to house being moved
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
A vehicle apparently struck a power pole, knocking the lines down across the roadway.
Vehicle hits power poles on Hwy 110 south of Whitehouse, causing grass fire, power outage
Smith County deputy involved in crash Wednesday afternoon