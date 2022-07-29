TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18-wheeler on SH 154 in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports an overturned 18-wheeler on SH154 between FM 2869 and the Upshur County line.

TxDOT reports leaking fuel with emergency services at the scene.

Use caution if in the area.

