‘Thanks for asking’: Mark Scirto update

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some of you have been asking about Mark Scirto as he continues to rehab from the stroke he had back in May. Mark is doing well enough that he says he will be able to cut back a day on therapy visits each week.

He is getting stronger every day and is happy to be getting back out in the community more. He’ll be back. We are careful not to rush him but you should know he wants so badly to be back here with you and all of us. We expect that will happen pretty soon … sooner rather than later ... and we’ll continue to give you updates. He says, “thanks for asking!”

