Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

‘Thanks for asking’: Mark Scirto update

Well wishes for Mark Scirto email
Well wishes for Mark Scirto email
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some of you have been asking about Mark Scirto as he continues to rehab from the stroke he had back in May.  Mark is doing well enough that he says he will be able to cut back a day on therapy visits each week. 

He is getting stronger every day and is happy to be getting back out in the community more.  He’ll be back.  We are careful not to rush him but you should know he wants so badly to be back here with you and all of us.  We expect that will happen pretty soon … sooner rather than later ... and we’ll continue to give you updates.  He says, “thanks for asking!”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major crash in Smith County under investigation by multiple agencies
Smith County sheriff releases name of deputy killed in crash on Frankston Highway
There were one or two people on jet skis earlier.
2 people found safe after abandoned jet skis spotted on Lake Palestine
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Adyson Fuentes
Tyler man accused of sexually assaulting child twice
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple with Nacogdoches ties accused of using dead babies’ IDs, conspiring against U.S.

Latest News

I-20 Fire
I-20 Fire
Major crash in Smith County under investigation by multiple agencies
Smith County sheriff releases name of deputy killed in crash on Frankston Highway
Fire in median in Harrison County.
Wildfire hindering traffic on I-20 in Harrison County
The dogs run down a 40 ft dock and jump in the big pool. It's a distance game.
WebXtra: North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena