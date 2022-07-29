Thai beef salad by Shalene McNeill with Beef Loving Texans
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Shalene McNeill with the Texas Beef Council joins us today to share a delicious, refreshing salad, sure to satisfy your summer cravings.
Thai Beef Salad
Ingredients
· 2 lbs. Inside Skirt Steak
· 2 tsp. canola oil
· Salt and pepper
· 6 red sweet cherry tomatoes, halved
· 6 yellow sweet cherry tomatoes, halved
· 2 green onion, finely sliced
· ½ English cucumber, thinly sliced
· ¼ cup cilantro leaves
· ¼ cup fresh mint leaves
· 5-6 rainbow or red chard leaves, thinly chopped
· 1 Tbsp. toasted pecans, roughly chopped
THAI SALAD DRESSING
· 1 Thai chili, stem removed
· 2 garlic cloves
· 1 ½ Tbsp. cilantro stems, chopped
· ¼ tsp. Kosher salt
· 3 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
· 2 Tbsp. fish sauce
· 2 tsp. granulated sugar
· 1 tsp. smoked paprika
· 2 Tbsp. canola oil
Preparation
1. In a mortar, make dressing by combining Thai chili, garlic, cilantro stems and salt. With a pestle, grind until a thin, but chunky paste is formed. Add in lime juice, fish sauce, sugar, and smoked paprika to the mortar and stir to combine. Whisk in oil with a fork. Set aside.
2. Preheat gas or charcoal grill to 400°F.
3. Rub Skirt steak with oil then lightly season with salt and pepper.
4. Place steaks on oiled grates and grill 2-3 minutes per side or until internal temperature reaches 145°F with meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the steak. Rest steak for 5 minutes.
5. While steak rests combine chard, tomatoes, green onions, cucumbers, cilantro leaves, mint and pecans in large bowl. Toss with 1-2 Tbsp. of dressing. Lightly toss to combine.
6. Thinly slice steak against the grain. Serve atop salad and drizzle a thin layer of dressing as desired
