Skeletal remains found by Panola County work crew

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A work crew in a wooded area found skeletal remains on Wednesday.

According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, the work crew called law enforcement to the scene, and the investigators who responded confirmed that the workers’ discovery was human remains.

The sheriff’s office said no apparent signs of criminal activity was located at the scene, and investigators believe the remains have been there for some time. A cause of death could not be determined at the scene.

Investigators are working with the Texas Rangers and other state agencies, including a forensic anthropologist, to recover and identify the person.

Further information will be released at a later date, the sheriff’s office said.

