SFA set to host WAC Cross Country, Track & Field Championships

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Western Athletic Conference announced that SFA would be the host for the 2022-23 cross country and outdoor track and field championships.

the announcement was part of the league’s overall championship schedule rollout.

2022-23 WAC Championships Calendar

Cross Country (M/W)

Oct. 29, 2022

Nacogdoches, Texas/SFA

Pecan Acres Park

All Teams

Women’s Soccer

Nov. 2, 4, 6, 2022

Seattle, Wash./Seattle U

Championship Field

Six Teams

Men’s Soccer

Nov. 8, 10, 11, 2022

Riverside, Calif./CBU

CBU Soccer Stadium

Six Teams

Volleyball

Nov. 17 - 19, 2022

Edinburg, Texas/UTRGV

UTRGV Fieldhouse

Eight Teams

Swimming & Diving (M/W)

Feb. 22-25, 2023

Pharr, Texas/UTRGV

City of Pharr Natatorium

All Teams

Indoor Track & Field (M/W)

Feb. 24 - 25, 2023

Spokane, Wash./WAC

The Podium

All Teams

Basketball (M/W)

March 6 - 11, 2023

Las Vegas/WAC

Michelob Ultra Arena/Orleans Arena

12 Teams

Women’s Golf

April 23 - 25, 2023

Blaine, Wash./WAC

Semiahmoo Country Club

All Teams

Tennis (M/W)

April 27 - 29, 2023

Arlington, Texas/UT Arlington

Arlington Tennis Center

(M) Six Teams

(W) Eight Teams

Men’s Golf

April 28 - 30, 2023

Boulder City, Nev./WAC

Boulder Creek Golf Club

All Teams

Softball

May 10 - 13, 2023

Phoenix, Ariz./GCU

GCU Softball Stadium

Eight Teams

Outdoor Track & Field (M/W)

May 11 - 13, 2023

Nacogdoches, Texas/SFA

Homer Bryce Stadium

All Teams

Baseball

May 24 - 27/28, 2023

Mesa, Ariz./WAC

Hohokam Stadium

Eight Teams

