Police asking for help identifying man who can’t remember who he is

Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he...
Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he cannot remember who he is.(Maryland State Police)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (Gray News) – Police in Maryland are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who can’t remember who he is.

Maryland State Police said the unidentified man was found last Friday night walking alone along a Baltimore County highway. He required medical attention and told authorities that he could not remember his name, contact information or family.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, but state police say he is still unable to remember his identity.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Douglas Forrester at douglas.forrester@maryland.gov or 410-780-2706.

Police did not release further details as of Friday morning.

