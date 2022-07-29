Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Officer adopts dog after rescuing animal from hot car: ‘Never neglected again’

Authorities in New York report an officer has adopted a dog she helped save from a hot car last...
Authorities in New York report an officer has adopted a dog she helped save from a hot car last month.(New York Police Department 19th Precinct)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - An officer in New York has adopted a dog she helped save from a hot car in Manhattan last month.

According to the New York Police Department 19th Precinct, Officer Maharaj adopted the dog this week after she helped rescue it on June 18.

Authorities said concerned residents saw the dog locked in the car that day and called 911. Arriving officers reported they broke a window and were able to get the animal out of the vehicle.

According to the NYPD, the dog was in distress and locked in the hot car for more than two hours.

On Wednesday, police shared the rescued dog would “not be neglected again” because Officer Maharaj adopted him.

New York police also thanked the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for caring for the animal.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were one or two people on jet skis earlier.
2 people found safe after abandoned jet skis spotted on Lake Palestine
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple with Nacogdoches ties accused of using dead babies’ IDs, conspiring against U.S.
Micheal Downey, left, and Kristin Odell were arrested Monday night following an hours-long...
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office names 2 arrested after standoff, fire
Chandler Owens
Gilmer man accused of producing, sharing child porn
2 arrested after juvenile struck and killed in Gun Barrel City

Latest News

Pet Dental Health
East Texas animal clinic owner says pet dental health frequently overlooked
Autopsy Budget Transfer
Gregg County approves $5,000 budget transfer to fund autopsies
Beto In East Texas
Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stop in Pittsburg
School Supplies
Longview ISD students to receive free school supplies
New Drought Monitor
East Texas counties reaching severe drought levels