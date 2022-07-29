Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Los Angeles police officer’s training death ruled accidental

FILE - A picture of Los Angeles Police Officer Houston Tipping is set on the deck where his...
FILE - A picture of Los Angeles Police Officer Houston Tipping is set on the deck where his memorial was held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Los Angeles. An autopsy report says Tipping died from injuries he received in a training accident but wasn't beaten by fellow officers as his mother alleges.(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An autopsy report says a Los Angeles police officer died from injuries he received in a training accident but wasn’t beaten by fellow officers as his mother alleges.

The report issued last month says 32-year-old Houston Tipping suffered a spinal cord injury after he fell down while holding another officer in a “bear hug” while acting as instructor during a May 26 exercise at the Police Academy.

The report says Tipping fractured his neck. He died three days later after developing a brain injury due to cell death from lack of oxygen.

The death was ruled an accident.

Tipping’s mother has claimed he was beaten by other officers to “simulate a mob.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were one or two people on jet skis earlier.
2 people found safe after abandoned jet skis spotted on Lake Palestine
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple with Nacogdoches ties accused of using dead babies’ IDs, conspiring against U.S.
Micheal Downey, left, and Kristin Odell were arrested Monday night following an hours-long...
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office names 2 arrested after standoff, fire
Chandler Owens
Gilmer man accused of producing, sharing child porn
2 arrested after juvenile struck and killed in Gun Barrel City

Latest News

Pet Dental Health
East Texas animal clinic owner says pet dental health frequently overlooked
Autopsy Budget Transfer
Gregg County approves $5,000 budget transfer to fund autopsies
Beto In East Texas
Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stop in Pittsburg
School Supplies
Longview ISD students to receive free school supplies
New Drought Monitor
East Texas counties reaching severe drought levels