Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Grammy-winning Christian music artist Amy Grant injured in bike wreck

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KLTV) - Legendary Christian and pop musician Amy Grant was injured in a bicycle crash on Wednesday.

According to The Tennessean, Grant is in Vanderbilt University Medical Center being treated for cuts and abrasions received after crashing her bike when she was riding with a friend in a Nashville park.

Her representatives say she is stable. She is expected to go home later this week to continue her recovery. They noted that Grant was wearing her helmet when riding, and encouraged everyone to do the same.

Grant, who is married to country star Vince Gill, was recently named a Kennedy Center Honoree.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honor. Through the years I’ve watched so many of my heroes serenaded by colleagues and fellow artists, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and to see the best in each other. I cannot wait to celebrate with my fellow honorees, friends and family. Thank you for widening the circle to include all of us,” Grant wrote of the honor on July 21. The ceremony will be broadcast in December.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were one or two people on jet skis earlier.
2 people found safe after abandoned jet skis spotted on Lake Palestine
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple with Nacogdoches ties accused of using dead babies’ IDs, conspiring against U.S.
Micheal Downey, left, and Kristin Odell were arrested Monday night following an hours-long...
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office names 2 arrested after standoff, fire
Chandler Owens
Gilmer man accused of producing, sharing child porn
2 arrested after juvenile struck and killed in Gun Barrel City

Latest News

Pet Dental Health
East Texas animal clinic owner says pet dental health frequently overlooked
Autopsy Budget Transfer
Gregg County approves $5,000 budget transfer to fund autopsies
Beto In East Texas
Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stop in Pittsburg
School Supplies
Longview ISD students to receive free school supplies
New Drought Monitor
East Texas counties reaching severe drought levels