Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Hot today with highs in the upper 90s. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Highs this afternoon will trend just slightly cooler than yesterday, with most folks sitting in the upper 90s during the heat of the day. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will attempt to form along a sea-breeze this afternoon, giving a chance for a brief cool down for areas mainly along and south of highway 84. We will also see slightly better chances for rain within the I-20/I-30 corridor later today as a weak cold front stalls along the Red River, sending scattered rain our way throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Coverage for this rain will not be great, so be sure to appreciate whatever drops you get today! A similar set up tomorrow likely yields slightly better results as overall coverage will increase some for our Saturday, knocking our average highs down into the middle to upper 90s thanks to the scattered rain and clouds. Coverage for this rain begins to dwindle some on Sunday before almost entirely drying out for the first half of next week. Most East Texans will stay hot and dry Monday through Wednesday, allowing temperatures to creep back into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Isolated rain chances appear to come back by next Thursday, although it does seem like the chance to get that cooling downpour will be quite low. Enjoy the “cooler” temperatures this weekend, but please be safe as temperatures are still going to be hot for most at 95+!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were one or two people on jet skis earlier.
2 people found safe after abandoned jet skis spotted on Lake Palestine
Major crash in Smith County under investigation by multiple agencies
Smith County deputy dies after crash on Frankston Highway
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Adyson Fuentes
Tyler man accused of sexually assaulting child twice
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple with Nacogdoches ties accused of using dead babies’ IDs, conspiring against U.S.

Latest News

Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips