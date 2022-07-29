Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Feds: $401M will add high-speed internet to rural US places

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Federal officials announced plans Thursday to spend $401 million in grants and loans to expand the reach and improve the speed of internet for rural residents, tribes and businesses in 11 West and Central U.S. states.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters that farmers, store owners, schoolchildren and people seeking telehealth medical checkups will benefit from the ReConnect and Telecommunications Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee programs.

He called connectivity critical to remote parts of America and tallied the number of people who could be helped at about 31,000 in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Arkansas, North Dakota and Texas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were one or two people on jet skis earlier.
2 people found safe after abandoned jet skis spotted on Lake Palestine
Major crash in Smith County under investigation by multiple agencies
Smith County deputy dies after crash on Frankston Highway
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Adyson Fuentes
Tyler man accused of sexually assaulting child twice
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple with Nacogdoches ties accused of using dead babies’ IDs, conspiring against U.S.

Latest News

Chief: Bottle-magnified sunlight ignited Possum Kingdom fire
Major crash in Smith County under investigation by multiple agencies
Smith County deputy dies after crash on Frankston Highway
Randy Eugene Reid
Affidavit: Overton man accused of burning Texas Bank and Trust deposit box
The fire was quickly brought under control, and firemen continue to monitor for hot spots in...
Lufkin fire marshal says Dairy Queen appears to be total loss after fire