Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Crews respond to grease fire at Lufkin Dairy Queen

By Brittany Hunter
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Fire Department is on the scene of a grease fire at the Atkinson Drive Dairy Queen.

The outside westbound lane of Atkinson Drive will be partially blocked until the scene is cleared.

At 9:35 a.m., employees reported a fire in the grease canister. When firefighters arrived on the scene, all of the employees had evacuated and heavy black smoke was coming from the building. No injuries were reported.

The fire was quickly brought under control, and firemen continue to monitor for hot spots in the building.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were one or two people on jet skis earlier.
2 people found safe after abandoned jet skis spotted on Lake Palestine
Major crash in Smith County under investigation by multiple agencies
Three people, including two Smith Co. deputies, hospitalized after major crash on Frankston Hwy
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Adyson Fuentes
Tyler man accused of sexually assaulting child twice
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple with Nacogdoches ties accused of using dead babies’ IDs, conspiring against U.S.

Latest News

Ellen Trout Zoo welcomes new Malayan Tiger
Ellen Trout Zoo welcomes new Malayan Tiger
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson...
Trial date announced for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
Arya the Malaysian tiger
Lufkin zoo announces arrival of female tiger
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18-wheeler on SH 154 in Wood County