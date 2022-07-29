Crews respond to grease fire at Lufkin Dairy Queen

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Fire Department is on the scene of a grease fire at the Atkinson Drive Dairy Queen.

The outside westbound lane of Atkinson Drive will be partially blocked until the scene is cleared.

At 9:35 a.m., employees reported a fire in the grease canister. When firefighters arrived on the scene, all of the employees had evacuated and heavy black smoke was coming from the building. No injuries were reported.

The fire was quickly brought under control, and firemen continue to monitor for hot spots in the building.

