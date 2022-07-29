Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Chief: Bottle-magnified sunlight ignited Possum Kingdom fire

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSSUM KINGDOM LAKE, Texas (AP) - A fire chief says sunlight magnified by glass bottles in an open garbage can ignited paper trash, starting a 500-acre North Texas wildfire that destroyed five homes.

The July 18 fire on Possum Kingdom Lake’s western shore took eight days to contain fully.

Chief Bonnie Watkins of the Possum Kingdom West Volunteer Fire Department says she found a trash can packed with paper goods, food and numerous glass bottles. She says a wind gust opened the can lid, sunlight magnified by the glass bottles ignited the paper, and the fire built rapidly and spread to nearby cedar trees.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were one or two people on jet skis earlier.
2 people found safe after abandoned jet skis spotted on Lake Palestine
Major crash in Smith County under investigation by multiple agencies
Smith County deputy dies after crash on Frankston Highway
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Adyson Fuentes
Tyler man accused of sexually assaulting child twice
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple with Nacogdoches ties accused of using dead babies’ IDs, conspiring against U.S.

Latest News

Feds: $401M will add high-speed internet to rural US places
Major crash in Smith County under investigation by multiple agencies
Smith County deputy dies after crash on Frankston Highway
Randy Eugene Reid
Affidavit: Overton man accused of burning Texas Bank and Trust deposit box
The fire was quickly brought under control, and firemen continue to monitor for hot spots in...
Lufkin fire marshal says Dairy Queen appears to be total loss after fire