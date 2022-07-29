Arrest operation stemming from gang-related shooting in Marshall ends with 11 arrests

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - 11 people were arrested after an operation by the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall Police Department.

According to a press release, the operation stemmed from a gang-related shooting that occurred on July 17, 2022 in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street and other shootings in Marshall.

The press release said the 11 individuals face over 40 combined charges. Additionally, one search warrant was executed in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street resulting in the seizure of marijuana, M.D.M.A., THC, crack-cocaine, various types of pills and four firearms.

Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth stated, “The Marshall Police Department is working with all of our resources to address the senseless and reckless shootings which have occurred. We are thankful for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Violent Crime Task Force in partnering with us to bring those responsible for this violence to justice and making our community safer.”

11 arrested after joint operation ((Source: Marshall Police Department))

According to the press release, the 11 individuals arrested are:

Markel Kyre May, 18, of Marshall,

a. Deadly Conduct Discharging a Firearm (WRT)

b. Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (WRT)

c. B/F Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (WRT)

Gregory Dewayne Worth Jr., 25, of Marshall,

a. Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (WRT)

b. Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (WRT)

Christopher O’Neal George Jr., 17, of Marshall,

a. Deadly Conduct Discharging a Firearm (WRT)

b. Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (WRT)

c. Riot Participation (WRT)

Ryan Louis Patterson, 34, of Marshall,

a. Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member (WRT)

b. Resisting Arrest Search or Transport (WRT)

c. Evading Arrest Vehicle (WRT)

d. Assault on Peace Officer (WRT)

e. Bond Forfeiture- Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (WRT)

Deonte Jacore McKinney, 28 of Marshall,

a. Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (ONVIEW)

b. Possession of Dangerous Drugs (ONVIEW)

c. Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 >1g<4g (ONVIEW)

d. Possession of Controlled Substance PG 3 <28g (ONVIEW)

e. Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 >4g<400g (ONVIEW)

f. Possession of Marijuana >4oz<5lbs (ONVIEW)

g. Five Traffic Warrants

Eric Dray Booker, 28 of Marshall,

a. Traffic Warrant

Derrick Lamont Bennett, 34 of Marshall,

a. Possession of Marijuana <2oz (ONVIEW)

b. Two Class C Offenses (ONVIEW)

Robert Lexis Bennett, 45 of Marshall,

a. Possession of Marijuana <2oz (ONVIEW)

b. Tampering with Evidence (ONVIEW)

c. One Class C Offense (ONVIEW)

Kendra Monae Hurd, 29, of Marshall ,

a. Five Class C Offenses (WRT)

Kimberly Lynn Bracey, 20, of Marshall,

a. Credit/Debit Card Abuse (WRT)

b. Burglary of Vehicle (WRT)

Arron Demetrius Calloway, 29, of Marshall.

a. Class C Offense (ONVIEW)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.