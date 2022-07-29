Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Affidavit: Overton man accused of burning Texas Bank and Trust deposit box

Randy Eugene Reid
Randy Eugene Reid(Rusk County Sheriff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - An Overton man was caught on Texas Bank and Trust security footage that clearly shows him putting a lit cigarette into the deposit box, according to the affidavit.

Randy Eugene Reid, 40, is charged with arson as a 2nd degree felony and was booked into the Rusk County Jail on July 27. Bond is set at $65,000.

The Overton police were notified at 8:49 a.m. on Sunday, July 26, by Texas Bank and Trust Operation Manager Terri Taylor that staff had found evidence of the burning.

Taylor said when the night drop safe was opened, staff saw “a customer cloth bag with a deposit inside that was burned and the safe had smoke inside it.” The loss was a $2,624 night deposit made by a Valero in Overton.

Overton Police Officer Janice Bagley received video security footage from the bank that revealed Reid approaching the drop box and putting a lit cigarette into the slot.

