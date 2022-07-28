WebXtra: Owner of Tyler animal clinic discusses dental health

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dental health for cats, and especially dogs, is often overlooked. It can cause them great pain and is much harder to treat after periodontal disease has progressed.

According to AVMA, 80% of dogs and 70% of cats have some form of periodontal disease by age 3. Most dental diseases for pets occur below the gumline where you can’t see them.

Owner of Starnes Animal Clinic, Seth Shirey, shares images of two dogs at the clinic who have had dental disease with KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti.

