Video shows Lufkin vehicle fully engulfed in flames

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police said a good Samaritan helped get the driver and passenger safely out of a burning vehicle Wednesday.

Lufkin police said they and Lufkin Fire responded to the vehicle fire in the 300 block of Church Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

They said when police and fire arrived on the scene, the Kia Optima was fully engulfed. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

The driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital to be checked out, according to officers on the scene, but no serious injuries were reported.

The driver told officers that the vehicle had been having electrical issues. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

