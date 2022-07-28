Van coach talks challenges of new district after realignment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Van High School football coach Jared Moffatt says his team is ready to go for the 2022-23 season.

“Our expectations are always high. These kids have worked extremely hard like most of our groups have and they’re excited to get started and ready to go for this year’s season.”

Van was one of multiple East Texas football teams represented at a High School Football Media Day sponsored by the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute Wednesday.

Moffatt said the new district they are now in, which includes teams such as Carthage and Center, is a challenging one.

“Realignment is realignment, you never know what your going to get, rarely when you open your packet and it shows up is it what you thought, you’re right we picked up Carthage, Center, and Rusk, all three really good football teams,” Moffatt said.

He said though the district is tough, it should make for really good games.

“Our district shapes up to be really tough and it’ll be some exciting football games every Friday night,” he said.

Corner Reed Parish said he expects good results for the team this season just like last season.

“I’m expecting for us leaders to bring the young guys along and for those young guys to step up and play well,” Parish said.

Linebacker Beau Barton said the team is motivated to go even further this year than they did last year.

“The end of last season definitely wasn’t what we were looking for so I think that was just motivation for everybody even the people that were on the team last year to just get in the gym and start working out in preparation for this year so this is a big year for all of us,” he said.

You can watch our full interview with Coach Moffatt and the players in the video above.

