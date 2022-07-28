Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler man accused of sexually assaulting child twice

Adyson Fuentes
Adyson Fuentes(Smith County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been arrested after a girl made an outcry that he sexually assaulted her on two occasions.

Adyson Marquette Fuentes, 56, is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child. He was arrested on July 17 and is being held on a collective bond of $2.5 million.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KLTV on Thursday, a girl under the age of 15 claimed Fuentes had sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions when she was at his home. One of the incidents was in June and the other in July.

According to the affidavit, investigators corroborated the victim’s statements through witness statements and physical evidence.

The affidavit states Fuentes did not confess to the crime, but gave contradictory statements.

Tyler police obtained a warrant for Fuentes’ arrest on July 22.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

