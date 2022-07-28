Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas Water Utilities asking customers to practice ‘good water stewardship’

Drought conditions could put a strain on ETX lakes providing water
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CITY OF TYLER) - Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) is asking customers to voluntarily conserve water usage and limit irrigation of landscaped areas. Modified Stage One voluntary restrictions have been in place since March 2012 when TWU lifted more restrictive Stage Two drought measures that were implemented in Dec. 2011.

TWU’s drinking water supply comes from Lake Tyler and Lake Palestine. The present lake levels are not causing concerns about the water supply at this time. However, more severe and prolonged drought conditions could put a strain on our lake levels. This is something our staff is monitoring closely.

We always encourage our customers and residents to be good neighbors and good stewards of our water supply. Thus, TWU is asking customers to voluntarily limit irrigation of landscaped areas to Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for customers with a street address ending in an even number (0,2,4,6,8) or Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays for water customers with a street address ending in an odd number (1,3,5,7,9). Additionally, irrigation should be done between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Our water treatment plants see the highest demand for water from our community between 4:30 and 7:30 a.m. We encourage customers to water their lawns and green spaces at night after 10 p.m. and before sunrise to help reduce that demand.

Although the restrictions are not mandatory at this time, we encourage our residents to monitor their water usage. Voluntary conservation can prevent the implementation of more restrictive conservation measures.

Residents and business owners are urged to check for leaking faucets and toilets, ensure sprinkler systems are adjusted to NOT be watering pavement, and to irrigate only when necessary. Visit tceq.texas.gov/response/drought/conservation to learn more about water conservation.

