Plane lands on I-20 in Pecos

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Reeves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of plane landing on Interstate 20 just East of Pecos.

Pilot Adam Streeter age 52 was traveling from Austin, Texas to El Paso, Texas for a business meeting when he began experiencing catastrophic engine failure at about 10,000 feet.

He was advised by traffic control that PECOS airport was closest to him.

Due to the engine billowing smoke and oil all over the windshield, he was not able to see so he declared an emergency landing and advised traffic control he would be landing the single engine private plane on Interstate 20 between a truck tractor semi and a dually pickup who were traveling west bound around mile marker 42.

Rough landing was made, but the pilot did a great job in preventing further incident or injury to anyone else around.

No injuries to pilot or damage to any other vehicles.

FAA will follow up with investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.