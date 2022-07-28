Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Mom charged after intentionally running over 6-year-old with car, police say

Keanaw Bradley, 25, is charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault, felony child abuse,...
Keanaw Bradley, 25, is charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault, felony child abuse, and felony child neglect.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A mother in Mississippi is behind bars after she intentionally ran over her 6-year-old with her car, according to police.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to a call from a local hospital Tuesday afternoon regarding an injured 6-year-old who was run over by a car.

Police identified the driver as the child’s mother, 25-year-old Keanaw Bradley. Police said Bradley fled the scene but was later captured in a nearby area.

The child’s condition is unknown. Police said the child’s father also received minor injuries during the altercation.

Bradley was booked into the Forrest County Jail and charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault, felony child abuse, and felony child neglect.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were one or two people on jet skis earlier.
2 people found safe after abandoned jet skis spotted on Lake Palestine
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple with Nacogdoches ties accused of using dead babies’ IDs, conspiring against U.S.
Micheal Downey, left, and Kristin Odell were arrested Monday night following an hours-long...
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office names 2 arrested after standoff, fire
Chandler Owens
Gilmer man accused of producing, sharing child porn
2 arrested after juvenile struck and killed in Gun Barrel City

Latest News

Jalen Askari, 7, right, plugs his nose as he falls into the pool he is playing in with his...
Temperatures could hit triple digits again in Northwest
William Shatner thanked the workers at the fruit stand and the officers involved in a post on...
William Shatner’s wallet found at fruit stand in California
Police reported three children and one woman have been found dead in a Connecticut home....
Mother strangled 3 children, hanged herself, police in Connecticut say
JetBlue will acquire Spirit for $33.50 per share in cash, including a prepayment of $2.50 per...
JetBlue agrees to buy Spirit for $3.8B after bidding war
Franklin County Sherriff's deputies escort Gerson Fuentes, center, the man accused of raping a...
No bond for accused rapist of girl who traveled for abortion