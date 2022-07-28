Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kilgore top East Texas team in SWJCFC polls

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Rangers are the top East Texas football program in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference media and coaches polls.

Both Polls had New Mexico Military Academy as the top team in the preseason polls. The Broncos are coming off of a national championship.

Kilgore finished second in both polls. The coach’s poll had Tyler third and Trinity Valley fourth. Navarro, Blinn, Cisco and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M rounded out the poll.

In the media poll, Navarro was third. Tyler and Trinity Valley followed in fourth and fifth. The poll was rounded out by Blinn, Cisco and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.

