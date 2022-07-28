Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hwy 110 shut down near Old Tyler Hwy due to power line down, grassfire

A vehicle apparently struck a power pole, knocking the lines down across the roadway.
A vehicle apparently struck a power pole, knocking the lines down across the roadway.(KLTV/KTRE/Erin Wides)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A power pole was knocked down by a wreck, officials say, and the lines started a grassfire. The lines went across the roadway and into nearby grass, which started burning.

The fire was on Hwy 110 near Black Jack Road, south of Whitehouse. The fire crews responded and had to shut down through traffic in both directions while they awaited Oncor’s arrival.

Oncor crews arrived to cut the power to the lines. Firefighters then were able to begin battling the grass fire.

