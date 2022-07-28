Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Game wardens looking for at least 1 person on Lake Palestine

Lake Palestine (Photo Source: KLTV Staff)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Game wardens are looking for at least one, possibly two people on Lake Palestine on Wednesday night. Also at the scene are Noonday Fire Department, and EMS.

According to Smith County Game Warden Chris Swift, they are out on the lake looking for possibly two missing people on the lake.

Sgt. Larry Christian said that the initial report was in the area of Lakeside Drive.

The people may have been on jet skis, a witness said.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

