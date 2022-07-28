Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - A heat advisory continues through the evening with temperatures very slowly cooling off. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 70s with fair skies. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for Friday, but with a little bit better chance for rain. A weak cold front slides into the region and washes out on top of us. This will bring a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area Friday afternoon and possibly overnight Friday into Saturday morning. The chance continues for Saturday afternoon and possibly again for a few places on Sunday. This will keep temperatures in the mid 90s this weekend, before warming back to near triple digits by the middle of next week.

