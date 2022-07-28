Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - A heat advisory continues through the evening with temperatures very slowly cooling off. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 70s with fair skies. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for Friday, but with a little bit better chance for rain. A weak cold front slides into the region and washes out on top of us. This will bring a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area Friday afternoon and possibly overnight Friday into Saturday morning. The chance continues for Saturday afternoon and possibly again for a few places on Sunday. This will keep temperatures in the mid 90s this weekend, before warming back to near triple digits by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were one or two people on jet skis earlier.
2 people found safe after abandoned jet skis spotted on Lake Palestine
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple with Nacogdoches ties accused of using dead babies’ IDs, conspiring against U.S.
Micheal Downey, left, and Kristin Odell were arrested Monday night following an hours-long...
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office names 2 arrested after standoff, fire
Chandler Owens
Gilmer man accused of producing, sharing child porn
2 arrested after juvenile struck and killed in Gun Barrel City

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 7-28-22
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 7-28-22
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips