Estranged husband among 3 arrested in Diboll woman’s murder

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - A Diboll woman was found dead on July 24 in her home. The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office says that three people have now been arrested in connection with her death.

The body of Ashley Schaeffer, 35, was found in her home on Sunday in the early morning hours. Her death is believed to be the result of a homicide.

Three people, including Schaeffer’s estranged husband, Victor Lee, have been arrested. Along with Lee, Breana Green and Wade Finley were arrested. All three have been charged with murder in Schaeffer’s death.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing, and they ask anyone with information about it to contact them at 936-634-3331.

