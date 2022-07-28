Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

East Texas counties reaching severe drought levels

By Erin Wides
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Drought conditions are now covering most of the state of Texas, with an increase in severe conditions in Northeast Texas from previous weeks.

“The state as a whole, and northeast Texas in particular, is experiencing drought, varying levels, all the way to the most significant form of drought,” said Sean Dugan with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Most counties in Northeast Texas are under a burn ban due to the increased drought conditions. Dugan said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration comes out with a report on this topic once a week.

“If you’re looking at this map, you can see the whole state is under drought conditions, with the exception of the El Paso area,” he said. “There’re five different levels of drought, zero to four. Regarding Northeast Texas, you can see there’s drought that exists in all of that area.”

Dugan said they are mindful of the conditions and keep an eye on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which measures the precipitation needed to return soil back to a non-drought state.

“The KBDI is a measurement of the demand that is being put on the landscape, so East Texas is more red because there’s more demand being put on it. There’re more trees, more vegetation and whatnot,” Dugan said.

Last week he said they had crews going out to fires everyday, if not multiple times a day.

“Anything that can cause a spark — just be very mindful and careful with it. If you’re welding, make sure there’s no debris around that can light,” Dugan said. “If you’re grilling, extinguish the charcoal before you go inside. If you need to stop and make a phone call, park on the asphalt, don’t park in a field.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were one or two people on jet skis earlier.
2 people found safe after abandoned jet skis spotted on Lake Palestine
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple with Nacogdoches ties accused of using dead babies’ IDs, conspiring against U.S.
Micheal Downey, left, and Kristin Odell were arrested Monday night following an hours-long...
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office names 2 arrested after standoff, fire
Chandler Owens
Gilmer man accused of producing, sharing child porn
2 arrested after juvenile struck and killed in Gun Barrel City

Latest News

Pet Dental Health
East Texas animal clinic owner says pet dental health frequently overlooked
Autopsy Budget Transfer
Gregg County approves $5,000 budget transfer to fund autopsies
Beto In East Texas
Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stop in Pittsburg
School Supplies
Longview ISD students to receive free school supplies
New Drought Monitor
East Texas counties reaching severe drought levels