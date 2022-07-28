Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bryan man previously arrested for arson now charged with 11 total counts of arson

William Garrett Spangler, 35, was arrested last Friday on four counts of arson and released on...
William Garrett Spangler, 35, was arrested last Friday on four counts of arson and released on bonds totaling $60,000. This fire on Highway 6 at FM 2818 is one of four fires he's accused of starting by tossing a firework out of his work van.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is accused of using fireworks to ignite at least 11 grass fires in Bryan during the final week of June, according to arrest documents obtained by KBTX.

William Garrett Spangler, 35, was first arrested on July 8 on four counts of arson and released on bonds totaling $60,000. Wednesday, Spangler was arrested again and charged with seven additional counts of arson for fires that he allegedly set fires with fireworks in late June in multiple areas across Bryan.

“When we initially when to the district he was okay with the four counts and then after more footage was obtained we were able to go back for the additional seven counts,” said Bryan Deputy Fire Marshal, Ethan Ballard.

According to police and fire officials, they were able to identify Spangler and his work vehicle using surveillance footage from nearby houses and businesses in the neighborhood. In several of the videos, Spangler is seen launching a type of firework called a ground bloom flower out the window of his truck into patches of grass and brush that were dry.

“Between June 28 and June 30 we received multiple 911 calls for grass fires throughout the City of Bryan,” said Ballard. “As we started to investigate each grass fire, we determine that there was a common example of a fire work being used.”

Without being called in, these fires could have been catastrophic to many.

“With them not getting reported right away they can continue to grow and then we have a big grass fire on our hands,” said Ballard.

