Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Be careful, mowing tall grass may start a fire!

It's important to be careful during these dry conditions
It's important to be careful during these dry conditions
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Since late June, firefighters in Brazos County have responded to more than 60 grass fires, and this doesn’t include fires in the cities of Bryan and College Station. Unfortunately, many of these fires were caused by human activities.

Joe Boyd, the Fire Chief of Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department, joined First News at Four to discuss how residents can help their local fire departments by preventing fires from starting.

“We’ve had an extraordinary fire season in the worst possible way,” explained Boyd.

Boyd says he’s thankful for the support from their members and surrounding organizations. He believes the organizations working together has played a huge role in how fast they are able to contain the fires and prevent loss.

While everyone may have heard not to burn trash or improperly dispose of smoking materials, some fires are started in unexpected ways. From chains dragging off the back of a trailer to compost piles with grease underneath there are all sorts of ways fires can start that people may not think of. However, there’s one cause in particular that Boyd has seen a lot of lately.

“I believe I have personally been on three separate fires in the last week that were started by lawnmowers. So try not to take your lawnmower through a bunch of tall stuff right now. Obviously, we live and work out in the rural environment out here, so try not to take your lawnmower out through the pasture, the stuff seems to be binding up under them and causing fires that way,” he said.

While something like mowing the lawn seems like a commonplace activity, it’s important to be aware of the consequences during these dry conditions.

Watch the full interview in the player above to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were one or two people on jet skis earlier.
2 people found safe after abandoned jet skis spotted on Lake Palestine
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple with Nacogdoches ties accused of using dead babies’ IDs, conspiring against U.S.
Micheal Downey, left, and Kristin Odell were arrested Monday night following an hours-long...
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office names 2 arrested after standoff, fire
Chandler Owens
Gilmer man accused of producing, sharing child porn
2 arrested after juvenile struck and killed in Gun Barrel City

Latest News

Drought conditions could put a strain on ETX lakes providing water
Texas Water Utilities asking customers to practice ‘good water stewardship’
Owner of Starnes Animal Clinic, Seth Shirey
WebXtra: Owner of Tyler animal clinic discusses dental health
Vehicle fire
Video shows Lufkin vehicle fully engulfed in flames
Video shows Lufkin vehicle fully engulfed in flames
Video shows Lufkin vehicle fully engulfed in flames
Owner of Starnes Animal Clinic, Seth Shirey
WebXtra: Owner of Tyler animal clinic discusses dental health