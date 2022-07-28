Affidavit: Corrigan woman admits to shooting husband while he was sleeping

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Corrigan woman arrested for the murder of her husband admitted to shooting him while he was sleeping in their bed, according to an affidavit.

Samantha Stewart, 32, called 911 Tuesday to report an intruder had killed her husband. Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Corrigan Police Department both responded to the home, off of FM 352 in Corrigan.

According to the affidavit, Stewart said an unknown male entered the home, demanded money, and forced her into the bedroom where an unknown man shot her husband, Jeffery Mark Stewart. Later in her interview at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Stewart admitted to shooting her husband.

