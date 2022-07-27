Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Xcel’s Harrington power station conversion from coal to natural gas in final consideration

Married couple, who has worked with the Salvation Army in Texas for years, moves to Amarillo offices.
By Tamlyn Cochran and Kevin Welch
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A plan to convert Xcel’s Harrington power station from burning coal to natural gas is ready for final consideration by state regulators.

Evaluators filed their findings Monday saying the plan that will likely cost at least $70 million will result in all three units converted and the construction of a large gas pipeline running almost 20 miles to the plant.

Upon agreement, Harrington must cease operating on coal by January 1, 2025.

The project is a result of an agreement by SPS to reduce pollution.

The SPS desires the pipeline construction to begin in 2023.

Construction northeast of Amarillo could take two years starting next year.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple with Nacogdoches ties accused of using dead babies’ IDs, conspiring against U.S.
Micheal Downey, left, and Kristin Odell were arrested Monday night following an hours-long...
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office names 2 arrested after standoff, fire
2 arrested after juvenile struck and killed in Gun Barrel City
Chandler Owens
Gilmer man accused of producing, sharing child porn
There were one or two people on jet skis earlier.
2 people found after abandoned jet skis spotted on Lake Palestine

Latest News

Gwynn Darle Morrison poses in what the State Department calls a KGB uniform.
Attorney for alleged Russian spy claims she posed in KGB uniform for fun
There were one or two people on jet skis earlier.
2 people found after abandoned jet skis spotted on Lake Palestine
A vehicle apparently struck a power pole, knocking the lines down across the roadway.
Vehicle hits power poles on Hwy 110 south of Whitehouse, causing grass fire, power outage
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple with Nacogdoches ties accused of using dead babies’ IDs, conspiring against U.S.
empty shelves
Tyler food pantries hit lows as inflation affects economy