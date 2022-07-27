Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Wednesday’s Weather: Heat Advisory in effect, but still a slight chance for showers

Highs again around 100° today. A Heat Advisory is in effect.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re starting our Wednesday off with temperatures in the 70s and 80s this morning. By lunchtime, we’ll be in the 90s with mostly sunny skies. The usual summer sea breeze will again be active in Deep East Texas today, and there is a chance some of that activity makes it into northern areas today, so rain chances are slightly higher than what we would usually see on a day like today. A Heat Advisory is in effect through at least 8PM, with temperatures forecast to be around the century mark, and heat indices over 105 degrees. Tomorrow will be about the same, rain chances back to the typical 10% to account for any sea breeze activity. We’re still on track to see a bit of a “cool down” later this week as a cold front will push into the area on Friday. Unfortunately, rain chances have been lowered from where they had previously been, and temperatures bumped up a bit. These changes reflect the latest computer model guidance which still shows a split in what may happen, with the American and European models not in agreement. Either way, there is at least a chance for rain, and cooler temperatures on the way for the weekend. The brief relief from the triple digits will be short lived, highs are forecast to be around the 100 degree mark again by next Tuesday. Have a great Wednesday, we’re halfway to the weekend!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman set fire to an RV after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, according...
Suspect, woman taken into custody after standoff, setting RV on fire in Henderson County
Former Kilgore ISD teacher arrested on sex charges
Keith Alan Cubbit
Warrant issued for Tyler man accused of violating burn ban
Malik Thompson, 23, was arrested
Man arrested in connection with Thursday Longview shooting
Chandler Owens
Gilmer man accused of producing, sharing child porn

Latest News

FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
They lived quiet lives in Hawaii for years. The US alleges they were actually Russian spies
Winnsboro couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary at 92 years old
Winnsboro couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary at 92 years old
Stephen Lynch Workforce Solutions area operations manager explains what the SEAL program is
Workforce Solutions of East Texas helps students with disabilities find jobs