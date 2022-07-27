WebXtra: Kilgore College signs agreement for students to continue higher degrees with UT in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun and Kilgore College President Brenda Kays about signing an agreement between the two colleges. The new plan should create a smooth transition between junior college and university learning at UT Tyler’s Longview University Center.

“Kilgore College and UT have come together to create a seamless pathway for students who start their academic careers at Kilgore College but desire a baccalaureate degree or higher to come here in Longview,” Calhoun said.

