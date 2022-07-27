Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Entomologist Dr. Robert Puckett explains how the Emerald Ash Borer Beetle could devastate tree populations

Devastation to the ash tree population caused by the beetles could have an economic impact of billions of dollars.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - Devastation to the ash tree population caused by the beetles could have an economic impact of billions of dollars, alter forest structure and negatively affect animal communities.

Entomologist Dr. Robert Puckett of Texas A&M University talks about how to recognize and combat the insect if discovered. “I’m not really a ‘sky is falling’ guy, but I’ve heard some people suggest that the entire population of ash trees in the United States is now in peril because these beetles now exist here,” Puckett said.

Two more East Texas counties have been added to the list of those who have reported the arrival of an invasive and very destructive insect, the Emerald Ash Borer Beetle.

The counties of Morris and Rusk are now among 11 East Texas counties that have confirmed the beetles’ presence, an insect that means certain death for trees it infests.

Reportedly the beetle, native to Asia, was transported unintentionally on firewood and wood products to the United States. The rapid spread will be detrimental to the ash tree population, potentially killing millions of trees as it spreads across Texas.

Dr. Robert Puckett of Texas A&M University
