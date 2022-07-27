Video shows physical altercation between suspects, Nacogdoches County deputy

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Four people have been arrested and one is at large following an incident in the Garrison area in which the suspects allege excessive use of force by the responding deputy.

The video shows the responding deputy standing on the ground while one of the suspects, later identified as Leah Guzman, 29, of Nacogdoches, yelling at him. Guzman is seen repeatedly cursing at the deputy from the porch before she comes off the porch.

Leah Guzman (Nacogdoches County Jail)

The deputy tells Guzman, “If you take a step closer to me I’m going to knock you out.”

“I suggest you get her back on the porch,” the deputy said.

At about the three-minute mark, the video shows Guzman wave an arm in the deputy’s face and the deputy reaches for Guzman, knocking her down. Guzman’s mother, Betty Louise Perez, 50, of Nacogdoches, rushes to Guzman and the deputy, but the deputy strikes Perez in the face before going back to Guzman and appears to try to detain Guzman. After that, a few people rush to the deputy, and the deputy draws his gun for a few seconds before holstering it and taking out his Taser.

Betty Perez (Nacogdoches County Jail)

Sheriff Jason Bridges released a video statement on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. Bridges said the deputy’s actions were appropriate. Bridges did not identify the deputy.

Bridges explained the deputy, who in arrest affidavits is identified as Eric Newell, was in the area of the 16000 block of U.S. 59 north of Nacogdoches for a welfare check and was looking for someone who was walking down the middle of the road. Bridges said the investigation led the deputy to this home and the deputy had a right to be on the property because he was investigating a welfare concern. Bridges said the deputy was waiting for backup when several people became hostile toward him.

“This deputy has over 20 years experience,” Bridges said. “Some people need to be talked to in different ways. You have to let them know what your reaction is going to be if they keep acting that way.”

After more deputies arrived, Guzman and Perez were placed under arrest. Guzman was charged with assault of a public servant, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. Perez was charged with interference of public duties. Also arrested in the incident were Sarah Mellissa Russell, 30, of Tenaha, and April Julissa Cavazos, 20, of Nacogdoches. According to arrest affidavits, they interfered with arrests after other deputies arrived.

April Cavazos (Nacogdoches County Jail)

Bridges said Edgar Guzman fled the scene when deputies arrived. A warrant is out for his arrest. In the video, Edgar Guzman identifies himself as Leah Guzman’s husband.

Sarah Russell (Nacogdoches County Jail)

“It’s not a pretty situation, but it’s a situation he had to deal with,” Bridges said.

