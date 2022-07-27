Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Police Department to apply for DOJ grant toward forensic equipment

Tyler police one step closer to getting new tool for investigators
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department has been cleared to apply for a federal grant funding the purchase of crime scene investigation equipment.

The Tyler City Council approved the grant application at their most recent meeting. If approved, the U.S. Department of Justice would provide funding up to $34,000 for the purchase of a Leica Laser Scanner and all accessories associated with forensics investigations.

“With this additional equipment, our forensic investigators will have the ability to develop more timely scene diagrams and presentations with more precise and accurate measurements,” said Police Chief Jimmy Toler. “This gives the officers the ability to capture crime scene evidence faster, more safely and in greater detail to create digital representations of incidents. It also provides a better way of gathering deliverables for court officials with the possibility of bringing more cases to justice.”

