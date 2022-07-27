Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County deputy involved in crash Wednesday afternoon

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County deputy and another driver were involved in a crash on Lavender Road on Wednesday afternoon.

According to PIO Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was traveling southbound on Lavender Road at about 1:45 today, near CR 35. When he reached the crest of the hill, there was a Ford pickup driving wrong way in his lane, headed north.

The deputy took evasive action and was able to make the collision a “glancing blow” crash instead of a major head-on crash. The deputy and the other driver were checked out at a local hospital and released.

