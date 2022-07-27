Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County commissioners hold special meeting for courthouse bond proposal

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court will meet Aug. 1, to discuss the courthouse bond proposal for the November 8 election.

“The commissioners court intends to review all of the courthouse planning that has been discussed for the last 23 years,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.

The deadline to call a bond election for a new courthouse and associated Parking Garage is August 22.

“I anticipate we will take a formal vote to call a courthouse bond on either Aug. 9 or Aug. 16,” Judge Moran said. “This has been a 23-year discussion in the community and over the past two years, we have held several meetings with individual stakeholders, community organizations and civic groups to move forward with the planning of a new Courthouse.”

The special-called Smith County Commissioners Court meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, August 1, at the Annex Building, located at 200 E. Ferguson St. To view the agenda, visit www.smith-county.com/i-want-to/view/commissioners-court-agendas.

The meeting will also be broadcast live at www.facebook.com/SmithCountyTexas and www.smith-county.com/government/elected-officials/commissioners-court/commissioners-court-live-stream.

The Commissioners Court will also hold its regular weekly meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2.

Smith County commissioners hold special meeting for courthouse bond proposal
