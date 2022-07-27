Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police: Woman who opened fire at Dallas airport shot at cop

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - A police document says that a 37-year-old woman arrested after opening fire at Dallas Love Field Airport faces a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant after firing a shot toward a police officer.

The officer shot and wounded Portia Odufuwa, who was taken to a hospital after the late Monday morning shooting.

An arrest warrant says that Odufuwa went toward a ticket counter and witnesses reported hearing a disturbance before she pulled a gun. The arrest warrant says she fired two rounds in the ceiling and as she was confronted by a police officer, she fired in his direction.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

