Lufkin High band receives state championship rings

By Brian Jordan and Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin High School band held their ring ceremony Tuesday for winning the first ever UIL State Military Marching Band Championships in November of last year.

Students and family gathered in the Lufkin High School Auditorium to celebrate the reigning champions after shipping delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on receiving the rings.

“The things that they go through, and you know from the beginning that they can achieve its whether or not they will, and then when they go and have their best performance and it winds up that we wound up becoming the champions, again it was just really great to see the kids gets to enjoy the fruits of their labor,” said Lufkin High School band director George Little.

The Panther Band competed in the Class 5A/6A division and competed against more than 20 other schools in a battle for first place. Three judges scored the marching bands based on their musical performance, while two judges scored their marching. Lufkin scored in the top three from all judges in their musical performance, while the two marching judges scored the Lufkin Band as the best among all competitors.

