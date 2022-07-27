Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Laredo Korean War vet continues search for fallen brothers

Laredo Veteran Ernesto Sanchez
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s often referred to as “The forgotten war” but for those who lived it, that is far from the case.

Wednesday marks the 69th anniversary since the end of fighting in the Korean War but for many, it feels like it was just yesterday.

Laredo Veteran Ernesto Sanchez can’t help but get choked up when thinking about his time fighting in the Korean war.

Sanchez says, “We used to call our own artillery to stop the communists and some of the artillery fell on our own men. And it really breaks your heart to see one of your friends killed by friendly fire.”

To this day, he continues the fight to locate his combat brothers who are missing in action.

This year marks 69 years since the Korean War ended and many decades later, Sanchez continues to search for six Laredoans who have not returned home.

“We in Korea, never left anybody behind. If one of our own was killed in the minefield, we cleared the minefields and we brought him back”, said Sanchez.

Ernesto says that even after the war, he has never thought about himself; instead, he always thinks about the families of his fallen combat brothers.

As he recognizes that his most important achievement during the war was coming home alive and still remembers that day vividly.

Somebody said ‘Sargeant, I’m going to take 12 men home, and here are the names, and he gave me 11, and he said ‘the last name is yours’ and I jumped on the truck and I was on my way back home.”, said Sanchez.

And even though memories of 69 years ago still haunt Ernesto, he retains fond memories of his time there.

Sanchez has gone back to Korea to show his family where he fought and he hopes to take his grandchild next summer.

Sanchez suggests families of soldiers lost in that conflict might be able to provide DNA samples to help in identifying some of the remains.

A ceremony was held a Jarvis Plaza Wednesday morning to commemorate the ceasefire that brought an end to the war.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

