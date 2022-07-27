Jerry Jones addresses the absence of former players

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - Make no mistake about it. Jerry Jones wants to win a Super Bowl.

It has been 26 years since the Dallas Cowboys hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Dallas looked to be on track last year but then lost to the 49ers to open the playoffs. Several key pieces of that team are no longer with the Cowboys as they prepare for their first practice on Wednesday.

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns. Right tackle La’el Collins headed to the Championship winning Bengals and and pass-rusher Randy Gregory now calls Denver home. Ask Jones what he feels about his former players and he will tell you they were great men to be around and loves them on a personal level. Ask Jones about his decision to move on and it all came down to business when looking at their production and the amount of money on the line.

“Those decisions were made more about availability then ability and they were made as to how you arrived at not being available at times,” Jones said. “Let me be real clear. We are in a sport where your ability and skill level is at a level where why you are being considered as a player. More important are these decisions I made with top players not being here had everything to do with their availability and my concern about their availability.”

Jones also did not hesitate to say who he believes in as coach. That man was to his left, Mike McCarthy.

“I will say it one more time, this guy’s sitting right here. The staff he’s got. I like the staff,” Jones said. “And I frankly like the makeup of the players one year later that were on this team last year. And I like the new players that we brought on.”

The Cowboys will hold their first practice on Wednesday.

