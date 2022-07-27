Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Harris County couple arrested for shooting at vehicle with 2-year-old inside

Road rage graphic
Road rage graphic(MGN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Harris County couple have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault in a road-rage incident Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Interstate 45 near FM 1960 where the victim was driving north in car with his 2-year-old son and proceeded to exit the highway when the couple followed him in a truck.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the suspect in the truck approached the victim at his car and allegedly assaulted him.

As the victim began to flee, the female suspect in truck exited with a handgun and fired into the backseat passenger window as the victim continued to drive away she wildly fired a second shot at him.

A car dealership building was also struck, according to Gonzalez.

Victim was transported to a hospital with a possible graze wound and is in good condition.

No other reported injuries.

Nazly Ortiz, 40, has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Benjamin Greene 34, with assault.

Both appeared in court Wednesday but no bond was set, according to KHOU in Houston.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

