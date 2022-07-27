Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Grass fires burn more homes in drought-ravaged North Texas

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH TEXAS (AP) - A grass fire spread to at least nine homes in a rural North Texas subdivision in the second such fire in as many days to strike the drought-ravaged region.

Crews from multiple fire departments worked in temperatures above 100 degrees to contain and extinguish the Tuesday afternoon fire in the rural Rendon community, southeast of Fort Worth.

Video from the scene showed homes fully involved in flames. No injuries were immediately reported.

The fire comes a day after a grass fire spread into a subdivision in the Dallas suburb of Balch Springs. Twenty-six homes were damaged, nine of them destroyed.

Previous: 26 homes damaged or destroyed by out-of-control grass fire in Balch Springs

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Smith County commissioners hold special meeting for courthouse bond proposal
Palestine man arrested, accused of stabbing 21-year-old in Nacogdoches County
