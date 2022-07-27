Fugitives from Lubbock, Dallas Added to Texas Most Wanted Lists

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety has added Tanner Cole Lermon, 21, and Blaine Brandon McReynolds, 57, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to each of their arrests. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Lermon, of Lubbock, is affiliated with the Crips gang and has been wanted since November 2021, when the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for manslaughter.

In 2019, Lermon was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and in 2020 he was convicted of theft of property. In December 2020, Lermon was arrested in Hudspeth County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He subsequently bonded out of jail.

Lermon is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He has tattoos on his left arm and right hand.

McReynolds, of Dallas, has been wanted since July 2021, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a parole violation warrant for his arrest.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant in September 2021, for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 2005, McReynolds was convicted of possession of child pornography and sentenced to six years of confinement.

Three years later, in 2008, he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a six-year-old girl. He subsequently received a 15-year sentence and was released on parole in 2017.

McReynolds is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his right shoulder and right arm. In addition to Dallas, he also has ties to Denton, Krugerville and Kaufman.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

