Following heartbreaking playoff loss, Chapel Hill players ready to vie for title season

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill High School Football Coach Jeff Riordan said the expectation for his team this year is a state championship.

Multiple East Texas teams were represented at a High School Football Media Day sponsored by the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute Wednesday.

“We were knocking on the door last year, we were nine seconds from playing in a state championship game, you know we carried that chip on our shoulder all the way through the off-season and the summer, these guys have put together a great body of work for the spring and summer, you know we are only going to be better,” Riordan said.

Inside Receiver and Safety for Chapel Hill Deuce McGregor said they are looking to bounce back to get to state this year.

“We just hold it in our mind, we know we got to go get, we know how close we was, really we just got to work harder and use that for this year.” he said.

Watch our full interview with the coach and players at Chapel Hill in the video above.

