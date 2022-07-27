Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Monkeypox confirmed in a patient in Brazos County

monkeypox
monkeypox(MGN)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monkeypox is officially in Brazos County, according to the Brazos County Health District.

The health district said test results performed by an accredited lab came back positive. Now, BCHD is conducting a contact investigation to find if other people have been infected.

A spokeswoman for the health department says vaccines have been ordered but they have not yet arrived.

Signs and symptoms of the illness, according to BCHD, include a rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth, and on other body parts; fever; headache; muscle aches; backache; swollen lymph nodes; chills; or exhaustion.

The illness usually lasts two to four weeks. Anyone who has had close contact with a person who has monkeypox, or starts showing symptoms, should contact a health provider to get tested and isolate at home.

BCHD has ordered monkeypox vaccines, but says they haven’t arrived yet.

Monkeypox spreads in different ways including:

  • Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids
  • Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or close physical contact
  • Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids
  • Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

The CDC recommends the following to prevent monkeypox:

  • Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox
  • Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox
  • Do not have close physical contact with someone with monkeypox
  • Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox
  • Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Kilgore ISD teacher arrested on sex charges
A man and woman set fire to an RV after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, according...
Suspect, woman taken into custody after standoff, setting RV on fire in Henderson County
Keith Alan Cubbit
Warrant issued for Tyler man accused of violating burn ban
Chandler Owens
Gilmer man accused of producing, sharing child porn
Micheal Downey, left, and Kristin Odell were arrested Monday night following an hours-long...
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office names 2 arrested after standoff, fire

Latest News

Samantha Stewart, 32
Corrigan woman arrested after reporting husband killed by intruder
WEBXTRA: Football media day gives look at what to expect this season
WEBXTRA: Football media day gives look at what to expect this season
William Longpre
Suspect arrested in connection with Lufkin beauty supply robbery
Suspect arrested in connection with Lufkin beauty store robbery
Suspect arrested in connection with Lufkin beauty store robbery
Ore City Fire Chief Gaston DeBerry
Ore City Fire Chief provides update on house destroyed by fire