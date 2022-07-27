Family’s home total loss after fire in Ore City

ORE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A family has been displaced from their home after a fire broke out in Ore City on Tuesday night.

According to Ore City Fire Chief Gaston DeBerry, the call came in at around 6:30 p.m. They responded to a large house on fire on Wild Daisy Road. He said no one was home when the fire started.

The home is a total loss, DeBerry said. There were no injuries or fatalities due to the incident. The fire marshal will investigate to discover the cause of the fire.

Assisting Ore City firefighters were Diana, New Mountain, and Gilmer fire departments. Some of those will remain at the scene through the night to monitor for flare ups.

